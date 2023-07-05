Kovack Advisors Inc. Buys 178 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 3.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,047 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SDY. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 103,758.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 355,848,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,520,259,000 after purchasing an additional 355,506,297 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 65.2% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,073,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,509,000 after buying an additional 1,212,776 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,732,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,217,635,000 after buying an additional 521,582 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,359,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,247,000 after buying an additional 443,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 238.2% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 412,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,753,000 after buying an additional 290,837 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock opened at $123.10 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $110.55 and a 12-month high of $132.74. The company has a market cap of $22.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $121.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.08.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

