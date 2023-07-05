Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) Shares Purchased by Kovack Advisors Inc.

Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC – Free Report) by 99.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,335 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,081 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Owl Rock Capital were worth $584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ORCC. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Owl Rock Capital by 234.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 46,072 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 32,290 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Owl Rock Capital by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 138,527 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after purchasing an additional 15,015 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Owl Rock Capital by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 31,214 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Owl Rock Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.20% of the company’s stock.

Owl Rock Capital stock opened at $13.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 0.91. Owl Rock Capital Co. has a one year low of $10.18 and a one year high of $13.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.89.

Owl Rock Capital ( NYSE:ORCC Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $377.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $365.07 million. Owl Rock Capital had a net margin of 47.45% and a return on equity of 10.49%. On average, analysts forecast that Owl Rock Capital Co. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Owl Rock Capital’s payout ratio is 83.02%.

In other Owl Rock Capital news, Director Eric A. Kaye purchased 3,749 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.34 per share, with a total value of $50,011.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $255,380.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Eric A. Kaye acquired 3,749 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.34 per share, for a total transaction of $50,011.66. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 19,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $255,380.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Edward H. Dalelio bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.89 per share, for a total transaction of $38,670.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,670. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 88,314 shares of company stock valued at $1,168,194 over the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ORCC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut their target price on shares of Owl Rock Capital from $15.50 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Owl Rock Capital in a research note on Monday, March 13th.

Owl Rock Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund makes investments in senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments and common equity investments.

