American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Sold by Kovack Advisors Inc.

Kovack Advisors Inc. decreased its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,579 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 84 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. RB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in American Express by 5.3% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,783 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC increased its holdings in American Express by 0.4% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 27,029 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $5,054,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in American Express by 5.6% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,421 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in American Express by 207.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 946 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in American Express in the first quarter valued at $397,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

American Express Stock Performance

NYSE:AXP opened at $175.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.45, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $161.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.47. American Express has a 1-year low of $130.65 and a 1-year high of $182.15.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The payment services company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.66 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $14.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.02 billion. American Express had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.73 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that American Express will post 11.17 EPS for the current year.

American Express declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, March 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase 120,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the payment services company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. American Express’s payout ratio is 25.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on AXP. Redburn Partners cut shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of American Express from $182.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Express in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of American Express from $152.00 to $150.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of American Express from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.50.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

