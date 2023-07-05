Kovack Advisors Inc. Raises Stake in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB)

Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB – Free Report) by 37.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,850 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. owned 0.05% of Photronics worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. LVZ Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Photronics by 9.4% in the first quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 20,664 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Photronics by 7.5% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 20,534 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Photronics by 2.4% in the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 42,450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 992 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Photronics in the first quarter worth $1,057,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Photronics in the fourth quarter worth $205,000. 88.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PLAB has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Photronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Photronics in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of Photronics from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th.

Photronics Trading Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ:PLAB opened at $26.19 on Wednesday. Photronics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.86 and a 52 week high of $26.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.12. The company has a quick ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.10. Photronics had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 11.09%. The business had revenue of $229.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Photronics, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Photronics Profile

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, China, Korea, Europe, and internationally. The company offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, FDP substrates, and various types of electrical and optical components.

