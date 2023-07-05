Kovack Advisors Inc. Raises Position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,689 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 8.1% in the first quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the first quarter valued at about $35,562,000. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 137.2% in the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 12,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 7,467 shares during the last quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV now owns 67,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hyperion Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Hyperion Partners LLC now owns 131,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,266,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VXUS opened at $56.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.31. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a one year low of $44.42 and a one year high of $57.99. The company has a market capitalization of $56.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $0.618 per share. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

