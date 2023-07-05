Kovack Advisors Inc. Buys 152,476 Shares of Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO)

Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO – Free Report) by 43.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 504,477 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 152,476 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Quantum were worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in QMCO. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Quantum by 31.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 34,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 8,203 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Quantum by 7.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,754,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,251,000 after purchasing an additional 182,427 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quantum during the first quarter worth $29,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Quantum by 189.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 140,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 91,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its holdings in Quantum by 792.6% in the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 206,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 183,609 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.14% of the company’s stock.

QMCO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Northland Securities decreased their price target on Quantum from $6.00 to $2.25 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on Quantum from $3.00 to $2.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th.

Quantum stock opened at $1.10 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.17. Quantum Co. has a 12-month low of $0.86 and a 12-month high of $2.00.

Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). The company had revenue of $105.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Quantum Co. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Quantum news, SVP Brian E. Cabrera sold 30,915 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.95, for a total value of $29,369.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 244,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $231,843.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Quantum Corporation provides products for storing and managing digital video and unstructured data in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Myriad All-Flash File and Object Storage Software for high performance enterprise unstructured data applications such as AI, machine learning, and data analytics; Unified Surveillance Platform Software that unified compute and storage for video surveillance recording, storage, and analytics; StorNext Hybrid Flash/Disk File Storage Software for video editing, post-production, and streaming applications, as well as digital file archives; and CatDV Asset Management Software for indexing, cataloging, enriching video, audio, and image files, and workflow orchestration.

