Kovack Advisors Inc. Sells 3,499 Shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Kovack Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Free Report) by 18.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,177 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,499 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of OGE. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its position in OGE Energy by 27.9% in the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 13,468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 2,934 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in OGE Energy by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 202,236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,998,000 after acquiring an additional 9,076 shares during the last quarter. Invst LLC increased its holdings in OGE Energy by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 22,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 2,164 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in OGE Energy by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 145,418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,751,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in OGE Energy by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 53,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 69.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OGE opened at $36.22 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.42. OGE Energy Corp. has a 52-week low of $33.28 and a 52-week high of $42.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.84.

OGE Energy ( NYSE:OGE Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $544.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $556.82 million. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 12.70%. The company’s revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. Research analysts forecast that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th will be given a $0.414 dividend. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. OGE Energy’s payout ratio is presently 78.67%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on OGE shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of OGE Energy from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on OGE Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised OGE Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, OGE Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services in the United States. It operates through Electric Company Operations and Natural Gas Midstream segments. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy.

