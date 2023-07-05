Kovack Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,584 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 33,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,418,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 3,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Veery Capital LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Veery Capital LLC now owns 15,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 3,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phillips Financial Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 76.7% in the fourth quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $74.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $74.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.21. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $66.44 and a 52 week high of $83.90.

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

