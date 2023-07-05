Kovack Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Position in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,225 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Block were worth $565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Block by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,781,540 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,857,647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236,425 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Block by 148.7% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,359,972 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $713,861,000 after acquiring an additional 6,791,842 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Block by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,470,931 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $718,829,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467,630 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Block by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,490,470 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $533,541,000 after purchasing an additional 132,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Block by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,968,097 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $437,945,000 after purchasing an additional 97,166 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.97% of the company’s stock.

Block Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SQ opened at $66.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.33 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Block, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.34 and a 52 week high of $93.19.

Insider Buying and Selling

Block ( NYSE:SQ Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.17. Block had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a negative return on equity of 1.22%. The firm had revenue of $4.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Block, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Block news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.64, for a total transaction of $1,927,370.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 413,160 shares in the company, valued at $25,880,342.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Block news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 3,369 shares of Block stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.61, for a total transaction of $200,826.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 238,091 shares in the company, valued at $14,192,604.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.64, for a total transaction of $1,927,370.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 413,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,880,342.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 133,099 shares of company stock worth $8,243,160. Insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SQ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Block in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Block from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $95.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Wedbush raised shares of Block from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Block from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Block from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.15.

Block Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

