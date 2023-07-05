Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Reduces Holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,099 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 195 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $1,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Fortinet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its position in Fortinet by 1,947.6% in the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 430 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in Fortinet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fortinet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new stake in Fortinet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.21% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Stock Performance

NASDAQ FTNT opened at $74.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $58.62 billion, a PE ratio of 61.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.92. Fortinet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.61 and a twelve month high of $76.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.59.

Insider Activity at Fortinet

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.05. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 282.54% and a net margin of 20.46%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. Fortinet’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 8,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.23, for a total transaction of $547,824.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,575,447.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Fortinet news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 5,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.23, for a total value of $344,561.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,947.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrice Perche sold 8,947 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.23, for a total value of $547,824.81. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,575,447.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,128 shares of company stock worth $4,504,788 in the last three months. 17.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FTNT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup upped their target price on Fortinet from $67.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Fortinet from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Fortinet from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Fortinet from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Fortinet from $64.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.57.

Fortinet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

Further Reading

