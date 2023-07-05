PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund (PCQ) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 12th

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PCQ – Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.036 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 12th.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund stock opened at $9.92 on Wednesday. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund has a one year low of $9.52 and a one year high of $17.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.70.

Get PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund alerts:

Institutional Trading of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund by 76.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,632 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund by 69.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,675 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 3,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 12,619 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,147 shares during the last quarter.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.