Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund (HIE) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on July 31st

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund (NYSE:HIE – Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.051 per share on Monday, July 31st. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 21st.

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund Price Performance

Shares of HIE stock opened at $10.25 on Wednesday. Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund has a 52-week low of $8.78 and a 52-week high of $11.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.27.

Get Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HIE. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $135,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 24,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548 shares during the period. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 864,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,649,000 after purchasing an additional 270,456 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 203,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,276,000 after purchasing an additional 6,832 shares during the period.

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund Company Profile

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Miller Howard Investments, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in growth and high dividend paying stocks of companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.