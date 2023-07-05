HighTower Trust Company N.A. Lowers Holdings in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG)

HighTower Trust Company N.A. cut its position in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Free Report) by 55.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,087 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock after selling 26,333 shares during the quarter. HighTower Trust Company N.A.’s holdings in Transocean were worth $141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Transocean by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,315,980 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $148,981,000 after purchasing an additional 5,165,717 shares during the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Transocean by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 31,021,009 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $141,456,000 after purchasing an additional 3,322,606 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Transocean by 60.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,330,357 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $83,586,000 after purchasing an additional 6,925,085 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Transocean by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 16,712,990 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $76,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Transocean by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 14,765,840 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $67,332,000 after purchasing an additional 658,317 shares during the last quarter. 68.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:RIG opened at $6.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.93. Transocean Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $2.32 and a fifty-two week high of $7.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.17.

Transocean ( NYSE:RIG Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.16). Transocean had a negative return on equity of 6.80% and a negative net margin of 34.53%. The company had revenue of $649.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $646.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.28) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Transocean Ltd. will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RIG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Transocean from $6.00 to $6.50 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Transocean from $7.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Transocean from $5.50 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Clarkson Capital raised shares of Transocean from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Compass Point raised shares of Transocean from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.98.

In other news, CAO David A. Tonnel sold 12,000 shares of Transocean stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.53, for a total value of $78,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 476,802 shares in the company, valued at $3,113,517.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 13.16% of the company’s stock.

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts its mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. It serves integrated energy companies, government-owned or government-controlled energy companies, and other independent energy companies.

