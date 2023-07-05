Kovack Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO)

Kovack Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO – Free Report) by 23.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,025 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Veeco Instruments were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Veeco Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,597,000. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Veeco Instruments by 51.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 65,267 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 22,217 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Veeco Instruments by 348.5% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,028,237 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,727,000 after acquiring an additional 798,994 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Veeco Instruments during the third quarter worth about $5,164,000. Finally, Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in shares of Veeco Instruments by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,298,760 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $24,131,000 after buying an additional 15,110 shares in the last quarter.

Veeco Instruments Stock Up 0.5 %

VECO opened at $25.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.16. Veeco Instruments Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.11 and a 12 month high of $26.23.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Veeco Instruments ( NASDAQ:VECO Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $153.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.00 million. Veeco Instruments had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 25.24%. On average, research analysts expect that Veeco Instruments Inc. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

VECO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on Veeco Instruments from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Veeco Instruments in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on Veeco Instruments from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.60.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Susan Wilkerson sold 2,163 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.18, for a total value of $52,301.34. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,214,996.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Veeco Instruments Company Profile

(Free Report)

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. The company offers laser annealing, ion beam deposition and etch, metal organic chemical vapor deposition, single wafer wet processing and surface preparation, molecular beam epitaxy, and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems, as well as packaging lithography equipment.

