Sage Rhino Capital LLC Invests $45,000 in 8×8, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGHT)

Sage Rhino Capital LLC bought a new position in 8×8, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGHT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 10,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of EGHT. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in 8X8 by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 45,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,881 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in 8X8 by 10.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 24,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 2,268 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC lifted its position in 8X8 by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 19,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,624 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in 8X8 by 2.2% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 123,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in 8X8 by 832.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,665 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of 8X8 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of 8X8 in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of 8X8 from $4.50 to $3.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of 8X8 from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.17.

8X8 Price Performance

NASDAQ:EGHT opened at $4.40 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.29. 8×8, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.50 and a 1-year high of $6.49.

8X8 (NASDAQ:EGHT – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $184.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.22 million. 8X8 had a negative net margin of 9.83% and a negative return on equity of 51.00%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that 8×8, Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

8X8 Company Profile

(Free Report)

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It provides 8×8 Work, a self-contained end-to-end united communications solution that delivers enterprise voice with public switched telephone network connectivity, video meetings, and unified messaging, as well as direct messages, public and private team messaging rooms, and short and multimedia services; 8×8 Contact Center, a multi-channel cloud-based contact center solution; and 8×8 CPaaS, a set of global communications Platform-as-a-Service.

