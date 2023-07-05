Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX) Shares Sold by Main Street Financial Solutions LLC

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lessened its position in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 30,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Global X Copper Miners ETF were worth $1,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Global X Copper Miners ETF by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,362,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,711,000 after purchasing an additional 529,655 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Global X Copper Miners ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 850,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,686,000 after purchasing an additional 47,585 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in Global X Copper Miners ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,654,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Global X Copper Miners ETF by 132.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 591,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,942,000 after purchasing an additional 336,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Global X Copper Miners ETF by 71.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 473,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,768,000 after purchasing an additional 197,261 shares in the last quarter.

Global X Copper Miners ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

COPX opened at $38.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 1.43. Global X Copper Miners ETF has a 52-week low of $26.01 and a 52-week high of $42.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.35.

Global X Copper Miners ETF Company Profile

Global X Copper Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Copper Miners Index. The Solactive Global Copper Miners Index is designed to reflect the performance of the copper mining industry. It is comprised of common stocks, American Depository Receipts (ADRs) and Global Depository Receipts (GDRs) of selected companies globally, which are engaged in some aspect of the copper mining industry such as copper mining, refining or exploration.

