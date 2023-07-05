HighTower Trust Company N.A. Invests $202,000 in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB)

HighTower Trust Company N.A. purchased a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,530 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,012 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 62.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 532 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC grew its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 6.4% during the first quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 4,267 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 36,082 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,231,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,834 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. 11.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on OMAB. Citigroup began coverage on Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Scotiabank raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of OMAB opened at $86.59 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.16, a P/E/G ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 1.34. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. has a one year low of $46.53 and a one year high of $92.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $86.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.38.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.27. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte had a return on equity of 55.32% and a net margin of 32.68%. The firm had revenue of $172.52 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were paid a dividend of $2.1262 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.59%.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, Mazatlán, Zihuatanejo, Ciudad Juárez, Reynosa, Chihuahua, Culiacán, Durango, San Luis Potosí, Tampico, Torreón, and Zacatecas cities.

