1,081 Shares in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Bought by HighTower Trust Company N.A.

HighTower Trust Company N.A. bought a new position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 1,081 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Autodesk by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,179,584 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,395,946,000 after purchasing an additional 208,141 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,476,721 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,583,451,000 after acquiring an additional 52,315 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,926,305 shares of the software company’s stock worth $732,466,000 after acquiring an additional 72,350 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,478,505 shares of the software company’s stock worth $650,028,000 after acquiring an additional 125,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,835,207 shares of the software company’s stock worth $607,727,000 after acquiring an additional 47,952 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.93% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Stock Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $203.70 on Wednesday. Autodesk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $166.94 and a fifty-two week high of $235.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $201.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $201.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at Autodesk

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The software company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 100.54%. Autodesk’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Autodesk news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.79, for a total transaction of $60,190.11. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $817,533.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ADSK has been the subject of several analyst reports. OTR Global lowered shares of Autodesk to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Autodesk from $245.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $224.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Autodesk from $265.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $231.84.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Featured Articles

