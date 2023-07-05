Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Takes $1.14 Million Position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 40,254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,138,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the 4th quarter worth $42,000.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ stock opened at $41.28 on Wednesday. ProShares UltraPro QQQ has a one year low of $16.10 and a one year high of $42.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.83 and its 200 day moving average is $29.10.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Dividend Announcement

About ProShares UltraPro QQQ

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 22nd were issued a $0.1276 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%.

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

