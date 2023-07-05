Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Purchases 2,607 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 62.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,773 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,607 shares during the quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VBR. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 132,288.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 158,432,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,159,047,000 after buying an additional 158,312,614 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 52,033.7% during the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,513,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,644,000 after purchasing an additional 2,508,545 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 292.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 618,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,305,000 after purchasing an additional 461,070 shares during the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 7,553.9% during the fourth quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 297,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,437,000 after purchasing an additional 293,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $41,871,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA VBR opened at $166.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $25.07 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $142.48 and a 52 week high of $178.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $161.39.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

