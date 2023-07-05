Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) Shares Sold by Main Street Financial Solutions LLC

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC reduced its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) by 19.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,202 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,325 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $1,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,426,000. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $348,000. Unison Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 959,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,992,000 after buying an additional 14,010 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,709,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,903,000 after buying an additional 394,278 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 545,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,852,000 after buying an additional 58,728 shares during the period.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Stock Performance

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF stock opened at $32.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.97 billion, a PE ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.30. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a twelve month low of $24.81 and a twelve month high of $33.17.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

