Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Shares Purchased by Main Street Financial Solutions LLC

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,609 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. General Partner Inc. purchased a new position in Teleflex in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Teleflex by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 128 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Teleflex by 9,000.0% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 182 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Teleflex in the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Teleflex by 526.5% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 213 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TFX opened at $238.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.13, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Teleflex Incorporated has a 12-month low of $182.65 and a 12-month high of $276.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $245.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $246.45.

Teleflex ( NYSE:TFX Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The medical technology company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $710.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.11 million. Teleflex had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 12.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.73%.

In other Teleflex news, Director Stuart A. Randle sold 3,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.71, for a total value of $742,289.91. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,847 shares in the company, valued at $1,190,956.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TFX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered Teleflex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. CL King started coverage on Teleflex in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $293.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on Teleflex from $250.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com lowered Teleflex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Teleflex from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $273.38.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

