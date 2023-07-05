Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Has $1.13 Million Holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,629 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $1,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sage Rhino Capital LLC lifted its position in Ross Stores by 6.2% during the first quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 8,718 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $925,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ross Stores during the first quarter worth approximately $313,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Ross Stores during the first quarter worth approximately $94,000. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its position in Ross Stores by 4.2% during the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 66,140 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $7,019,000 after acquiring an additional 2,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the first quarter worth approximately $5,604,000. 86.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ross Stores news, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.39, for a total transaction of $3,071,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 337,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,529,286.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.39, for a total transaction of $3,071,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 337,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,529,286.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael K. Kobayashi sold 12,221 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $1,295,426.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,227,516. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,087 shares of company stock worth $5,583,866. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Ross Stores Price Performance

Several brokerages have recently commented on ROST. StockNews.com raised shares of Ross Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $139.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $77.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROST opened at $111.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $38.01 billion, a PE ratio of 24.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $105.26 and its 200-day moving average is $109.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.86. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.10 and a 52 week high of $122.44.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.03. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 36.62% and a net margin of 8.19%. The firm had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Ross Stores Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 6th were issued a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 5th. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is currently 29.71%.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

Further Reading

