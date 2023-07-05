Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Has $1.11 Million Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lowered its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 4.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,715 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 82 shares during the quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Aprio Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at about $227,000. Carmel Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Carmel Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 23,717 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $13,261,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. lifted its stake in Broadcom by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 1,115 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Institutional investors own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $797.82, for a total value of $4,786,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,991,514.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Broadcom news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $797.82, for a total value of $4,786,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,085 shares in the company, valued at $27,991,514.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total value of $1,318,187.85. Following the sale, the insider now owns 75,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,332,135.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Broadcom Price Performance

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Broadcom from $750.00 to $890.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Broadcom from $700.00 to $900.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Broadcom from $715.00 to $830.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Broadcom from $720.00 to $820.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Broadcom from $700.00 to $890.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $799.47.

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $876.44 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $415.07 and a twelve month high of $921.78. The company has a market cap of $361.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $751.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $653.77.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.12 by $0.20. Broadcom had a return on equity of 74.58% and a net margin of 39.06%. The business had revenue of $8.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $8.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd were issued a $4.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 57.63%.

Broadcom Company Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.