Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Sells 68 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,594 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68 shares during the quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $1,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $398,176,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,038,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,840,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,473,000 after buying an additional 201,763 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1,178.7% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 188,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,652,000 after buying an additional 173,368 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 330,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,102,000 after purchasing an additional 109,491 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VHT opened at $242.93 on Wednesday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12 month low of $220.50 and a 12 month high of $259.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $242.36 and a 200-day moving average of $242.47.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

