iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Position Reduced by Main Street Financial Solutions LLC

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 295 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $1,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 86.6% in the fourth quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners raised its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 132.5% during the 4th quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.90% of the company’s stock.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IBB opened at $126.81 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $129.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.00. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 12-month low of $113.37 and a 12-month high of $138.74.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Biotechnology ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.0062 per share. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

