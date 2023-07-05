John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (HPI) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 12th

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:HPI – Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.1235 per share on Monday, July 31st. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 12th.
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.5% annually over the last three years.
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of NYSE HPI opened at $15.25 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.79. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $14.02 and a fifty-two week high of $19.23.
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund Company Profile
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
