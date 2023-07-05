John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (HPI) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 12th

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:HPI – Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.1235 per share on Monday, July 31st. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 12th.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.5% annually over the last three years.

Get John Hancock Preferred Income Fund alerts:

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE HPI opened at $15.25 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.79. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $14.02 and a fifty-two week high of $19.23.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On John Hancock Preferred Income Fund

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HPI. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund by 549.4% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,692 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth $103,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its holdings in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 18,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter.

(Free Report)

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Preferred Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Preferred Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.