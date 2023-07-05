PIMCO Municipal Income Fund (PMF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on August 1st

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PMF – Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.042 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 12th.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of PMF opened at $10.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.95 and a 200 day moving average of $10.11. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund has a twelve month low of $9.30 and a twelve month high of $12.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PIMCO Municipal Income Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund by 89.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 273,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,274,000 after purchasing an additional 128,820 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 212,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,212,000 after purchasing an additional 54,703 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund by 12.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 127,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 14,415 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund by 15.1% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 115,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 15,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $725,000.

About PIMCO Municipal Income Fund

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

