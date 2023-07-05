Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lowered its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,106 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,235 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.09% of the company’s stock.

AT&T stock opened at $16.12 on Wednesday. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.46 and a 52-week high of $21.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.69, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. AT&T had a negative net margin of 7.52% and a positive return on equity of 15.47%. The business had revenue of $30.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. AT&T’s payout ratio is -87.40%.

Several brokerages have commented on T. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.38.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

