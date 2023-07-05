Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Has $1.02 Million Stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,142 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $1,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Gartner by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,198,161 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,736,085,000 after buying an additional 102,709 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Gartner by 271.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,151,011 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $723,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571,413 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Gartner by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,029,738 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $603,766,000 after purchasing an additional 342,228 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Gartner by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,579,482 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $529,943,000 after purchasing an additional 34,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Gartner by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,313,140 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $390,606,000 after purchasing an additional 89,707 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Gartner alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Gartner news, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 1,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.14, for a total value of $396,958.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Gartner news, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 1,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.14, for a total value of $396,958.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.78, for a total transaction of $316,463.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,914 shares in the company, valued at $16,381,196.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,115 shares of company stock worth $7,815,611. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Gartner Trading Down 0.9 %

IT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Gartner in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $368.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Gartner from $387.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Gartner from $357.00 to $337.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $359.13.

IT opened at $347.08 on Wednesday. Gartner, Inc. has a twelve month low of $231.05 and a twelve month high of $363.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $331.64 and a 200-day moving average of $329.43. The stock has a market cap of $27.43 billion, a PE ratio of 29.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.25.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.84. Gartner had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 772.55%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.33 earnings per share. Gartner’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 10.05 EPS for the current year.

Gartner Profile

(Free Report)

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.