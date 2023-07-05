GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Shares Acquired by Main Street Financial Solutions LLC

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its stake in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) by 4.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,282 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in GoDaddy during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in GoDaddy by 56.7% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 456 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in GoDaddy by 119.4% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 509 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in GoDaddy during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new position in GoDaddy during the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. 93.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GDDY shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on GoDaddy from $88.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. B. Riley started coverage on GoDaddy in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird started coverage on GoDaddy in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on GoDaddy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on GoDaddy from $100.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GoDaddy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.75.

GoDaddy Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE GDDY opened at $75.39 on Wednesday. GoDaddy Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.65 and a twelve month high of $85.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $72.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.42. The stock has a market cap of $11.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.96.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.22). GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 95.00% and a net margin of 8.03%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. GoDaddy’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that GoDaddy Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at GoDaddy

In other news, CAO Nick Daddario sold 341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.37, for a total transaction of $25,701.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,722 shares in the company, valued at $1,561,817.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other GoDaddy news, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 812 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.37, for a total value of $61,200.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 92,609 shares in the company, valued at $6,979,940.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Nick Daddario sold 341 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.37, for a total value of $25,701.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,561,817.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,257 shares of company stock worth $395,894 over the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About GoDaddy

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized hosting platform that allows customers to build and manage a faster and more secure WordPress site and offered with WooCommerce to sell online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business listings, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

