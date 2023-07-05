Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Grows Holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,510 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 64.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $477,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $2,099,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 279.7% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the period.

Shares of VPU stock opened at $143.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 0.54. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 1-year low of $131.72 and a 1-year high of $169.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.74.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Profile

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

