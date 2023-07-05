PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II (PNI) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 12th

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PNI – Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0295 per share on Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 12th.

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:PNI opened at $7.61 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.75. PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II has a fifty-two week low of $7.15 and a fifty-two week high of $9.94.

Institutional Trading of PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PNI. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II during the first quarter worth $1,117,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II by 70.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 113,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 46,997 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II by 168.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 60,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 37,992 shares during the last quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II during the fourth quarter worth $300,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II by 7.2% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 229,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,184,000 after purchasing an additional 15,339 shares during the last quarter.

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II Company Profile

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in municipal bonds that pay interest that is exempt from federal, New York State, and New York City income tax.

