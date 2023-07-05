Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Has $903,000 Stock Holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 372 shares during the quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. RDA Financial Network lifted its stake in shares of Aflac by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 4,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in Aflac by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 22,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,641,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its position in Aflac by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 10,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $754,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. J2 Capital Management Inc increased its position in Aflac by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 6,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Aflac by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Aflac stock opened at $70.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.41 billion, a PE ratio of 10.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $67.45 and its 200 day moving average is $68.03. Aflac Incorporated has a 1 year low of $53.04 and a 1 year high of $74.01.

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.15. Aflac had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.24%.

In related news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 13,471 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.27, for a total transaction of $906,194.17. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,854,633.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Steven Kent Beaver sold 13,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.33, for a total value of $870,116.94. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,379,199.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 13,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.27, for a total transaction of $906,194.17. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,570 shares in the company, valued at $1,854,633.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 112,082 shares of company stock worth $7,614,967 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AFL shares. 888 reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Aflac in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Aflac from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Aflac in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Aflac from $73.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Aflac in a report on Monday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.22.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

