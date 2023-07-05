Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Grows Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,017 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 216 shares during the quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BDX. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 152.4% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 106 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 105.6% in the fourth quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 111 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Becton Dickinson and Company alerts:

Becton, Dickinson and Company Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of BDX opened at $261.92 on Wednesday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a twelve month low of $215.90 and a twelve month high of $269.06. The company has a market cap of $74.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $253.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $249.87.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Announces Dividend

Becton, Dickinson and Company ( NYSE:BDX Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.67 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th were issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s payout ratio is presently 68.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $282.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $260.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $276.78.

About Becton, Dickinson and Company

(Free Report)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment provides peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.