PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (RCS) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 12th

PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RCS – Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 13th will be given a dividend of 0.051 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 12th.
PIMCO Strategic Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 7.2% annually over the last three years.
PIMCO Strategic Income Fund Stock Performance
RCS stock opened at $5.33 on Wednesday. PIMCO Strategic Income Fund has a 1-year low of $4.61 and a 1-year high of $6.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.37.
Institutional Trading of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund
PIMCO Strategic Income Fund Company Profile
PIMCO Strategic Global Government Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in government securities, including bonds issued or guaranteed by the United States or foreign governments, by their agencies, authorities or instrumentalities, or by supranational entities.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than PIMCO Strategic Income Fund
- Snowflake Partners with NVIDIA and Microsoft for AI Data Cloud
- Joby Aviation Goes Airborne as News Flow Accelerates
- Tesla Production Cranks Into High Gear, Shares Follow
- Ford Soars 30% YTD After Breaking Out: What’s Next?
- Acuity Brands Lights Up Opportunity In The Industrial Sector
Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Strategic Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Strategic Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.