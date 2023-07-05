PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (RCS) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 12th

PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RCS – Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 13th will be given a dividend of 0.051 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 12th.

PIMCO Strategic Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 7.2% annually over the last three years.

PIMCO Strategic Income Fund Stock Performance

RCS stock opened at $5.33 on Wednesday. PIMCO Strategic Income Fund has a 1-year low of $4.61 and a 1-year high of $6.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.37.

Institutional Trading of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund

PIMCO Strategic Income Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $243,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $191,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $173,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 22,190 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $92,000. 15.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PIMCO Strategic Global Government Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in government securities, including bonds issued or guaranteed by the United States or foreign governments, by their agencies, authorities or instrumentalities, or by supranational entities.

