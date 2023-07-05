Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Sells 274 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 274 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $824,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IEF. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 168.6% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. 87.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IEF opened at $95.95 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $97.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.39. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $92.48 and a 1 year high of $105.75.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.2319 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. This is an increase from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

