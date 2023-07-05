Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:CEV) Plans Dividend of $0.03

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:CEV – Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, July 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0342 per share on Thursday, July 20th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 12th.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:CEV opened at $10.07 on Wednesday. Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust has a 12 month low of $9.12 and a 12 month high of $11.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.09.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust in the first quarter valued at about $156,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $162,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,841 shares in the last quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust by 127.2% during the fourth quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 121,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 68,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 194,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,937,000 after purchasing an additional 9,081 shares in the last quarter. 26.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in debt securities issued by education, hospital, housing, insured-education, insured-electric utilities, insured-hospital, insured-transportation, insured-water and sewer, transportation, and other sectors.

