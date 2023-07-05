Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (NYSE:EVF) to Issue $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (NYSE:EVF – Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.053 per share on Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 12th.

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EVF opened at $5.48 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.40. Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust has a 52 week low of $5.11 and a 52 week high of $5.86.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CSS LLC IL acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $127,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust by 47.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 8,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust by 87.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 38,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 18,200 shares during the last quarter.

About Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating rate loans.

Featured Stories

