PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK) Plans $0.02 Dividend

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK – Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, July 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0215 per share by the closed-end fund on Tuesday, August 1st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 12th.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of PCK opened at $5.97 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.20. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II has a 52-week low of $5.72 and a 52-week high of $7.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 675,731 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $4,190,000 after purchasing an additional 56,922 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 535,097 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $3,633,000 after acquiring an additional 111,604 shares during the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,362,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 243,679 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after acquiring an additional 32,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 123,000 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $834,000 after acquiring an additional 33,500 shares during the last quarter.

About PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

