Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Reduces Position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 273 shares during the quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 228,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,972,000 after buying an additional 57,095 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 32,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,973,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. FLC Capital Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $350,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,477 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PEG shares. 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.50 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.14.

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of PEG opened at $62.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.37 billion, a PE ratio of 13.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.57. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $52.51 and a 1 year high of $69.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.49.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.18. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 20.64% and a return on equity of 12.78%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 62.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th were paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.14%.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

(Free Report)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.