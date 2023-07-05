Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Lowers Position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 7.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67 shares during the quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Charter Communications by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Charter Communications by 54.2% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in Charter Communications by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in Charter Communications by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Charter Communications by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. 79.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CHTR. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Charter Communications from $460.00 to $420.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Cfra raised Charter Communications from an “underweight” rating to a “market weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Benchmark decreased their target price on Charter Communications from $600.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Bank of America raised their target price on Charter Communications from $405.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Charter Communications from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $479.82.

NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $368.20 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $341.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $355.41. Charter Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $297.66 and a twelve month high of $496.37. The stock has a market cap of $56.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.06, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.44.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $6.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.21 by ($0.56). Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 37.99%. The business had revenue of $13.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.90 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 30.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware, and threats from malicious actors; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

