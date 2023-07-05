Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Sells 110 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PLD. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in Prologis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Prologis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its position in Prologis by 4,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in Prologis by 69.2% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Prologis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PLD shares. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Prologis from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Prologis from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Prologis in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Prologis from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Prologis in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.50.

Prologis Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE PLD opened at $123.85 on Wednesday. Prologis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $98.03 and a 12 month high of $138.86. The stock has a market cap of $114.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $123.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.71). Prologis had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 41.06%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 64.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prologis Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th were paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.14%.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (113 million square meters) in 19 countries.

