Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Sells 482 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 13.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 482 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $384,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QUAL. Provident Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 5,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 4,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $134.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.46 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $128.54 and its 200 day moving average is $123.10. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.96 and a 1 year high of $88.63.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

