Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Boosts Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 21.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,630 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. MCF Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 761.5% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the first quarter worth $26,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 91.9% in the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA SCHD opened at $73.05 on Wednesday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $65.96 and a 12 month high of $79.49. The stock has a market cap of $46.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $71.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.53.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

