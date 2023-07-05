Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Sells 870 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 870 shares during the quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marino Stram & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 4.5% in the first quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 17,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 18.8% in the first quarter. Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC now owns 1,074,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,719,000 after purchasing an additional 169,781 shares in the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 11.5% in the first quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 23,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 2,416 shares in the last quarter. Empire Financial Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the first quarter worth $2,306,000. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 10.2% in the first quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 279,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,985,000 after purchasing an additional 25,941 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on BAC shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.77.

BAC stock opened at $29.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.91. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $26.32 and a 52 week high of $38.60. The company has a market capitalization of $232.70 billion, a PE ratio of 8.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.35.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.11. Bank of America had a net margin of 21.85% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The business had revenue of $26.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. Bank of America’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 26.43%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

