Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD – Free Report) by 47.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,288 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 12,690 shares during the quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Washington Federal were worth $430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Washington Federal by 52.5% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 287,276 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,613,000 after buying an additional 98,900 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Washington Federal by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 390,001 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,085,000 after buying an additional 90,759 shares during the period. Dean Investment Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Washington Federal by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 151,911 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,097,000 after buying an additional 12,965 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Washington Federal by 124.8% in the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 119,412 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,580,000 after buying an additional 66,297 shares during the period. Finally, Madison Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Washington Federal in the 4th quarter worth $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

Washington Federal Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WAFD opened at $27.15 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.14 and its 200 day moving average is $30.98. Washington Federal, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.90 and a 1 year high of $39.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Washington Federal Dividend Announcement

Washington Federal ( NASDAQ:WAFD Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 13th. The bank reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.16). Washington Federal had a net margin of 31.00% and a return on equity of 14.12%. The business had revenue of $185.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.00 million. On average, research analysts predict that Washington Federal, Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. Washington Federal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Washington Federal from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Washington Federal in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Washington Federal from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Washington Federal from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th.

Insider Activity at Washington Federal

In other news, Director David K. Grant acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.72 per share, with a total value of $68,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $274,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have acquired 10,748 shares of company stock valued at $204,456 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

About Washington Federal

Washington Federal, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

