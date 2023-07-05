Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Free Report) by 56.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 41,001 shares during the quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in First Horizon by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,975,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,213,136,000 after buying an additional 784,435 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in First Horizon by 7.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,554,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $427,545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302,014 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in First Horizon by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,773,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $288,446,000 after acquiring an additional 635,481 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in First Horizon by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,525,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $282,369,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179,154 shares during the period. Finally, Soros Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Horizon during the fourth quarter worth about $209,132,000. 78.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Horizon Stock Performance

NYSE FHN opened at $11.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of 7.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.24. First Horizon Co. has a 1-year low of $8.99 and a 1-year high of $24.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

First Horizon Announces Dividend

First Horizon ( NYSE:FHN Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $863.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $871.36 million. First Horizon had a net margin of 24.76% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The business’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that First Horizon Co. will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.22%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 13th. Bank of America lowered their price target on First Horizon from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on First Horizon in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. SpectralCast reiterated a “downgrade” rating on shares of First Horizon in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on First Horizon from $13.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.13.

Insider Activity at First Horizon

In related news, Director William H. Fenstermaker purchased 2,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.56 per share, with a total value of $28,202.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 246,312 shares in the company, valued at $2,354,742.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other First Horizon news, Director Colin V. Reed bought 25,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.96 per share, with a total value of $250,374.48. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 187,027 shares in the company, valued at $1,862,788.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William H. Fenstermaker bought 2,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.56 per share, with a total value of $28,202.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 246,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,354,742.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 42,036 shares of company stock valued at $436,725. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

First Horizon Company Profile



First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

See Also

