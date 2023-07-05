Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,836 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 330 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter worth $1,409,896,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Oracle by 112,785.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,832,530 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $885,451,000 after purchasing an additional 10,822,934 shares during the period. Harris Associates L P boosted its position in Oracle by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 19,160,481 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,566,178,000 after purchasing an additional 4,570,472 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Oracle by 89.8% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,929,363 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $565,961,000 after purchasing an additional 3,277,738 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Oracle by 119.5% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,592,864 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $457,162,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045,205 shares during the period. 43.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Edward Screven sold 354,837 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.39, for a total value of $43,783,337.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,543,033 shares in the company, valued at $313,784,841.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Edward Screven sold 354,837 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.39, for a total transaction of $43,783,337.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,543,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $313,784,841.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 4,866 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.31, for a total transaction of $609,758.46. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 207,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,990,421.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,007,544 shares of company stock worth $682,511,547 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

ORCL has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $84.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $85.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $112.00 to $132.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Oracle currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.15.

NYSE ORCL opened at $117.15 on Wednesday. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $60.78 and a 52 week high of $127.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.54. The stock has a market cap of $317.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $107.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.89.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $13.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.74 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 17.02% and a negative return on equity of 470.73%. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. Analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 12th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.29%.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

