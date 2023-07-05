Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Has $528,000 Position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,065 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CI. Davis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in The Cigna Group in the 4th quarter valued at $490,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in The Cigna Group by 19.3% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,127 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The Cigna Group by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,035 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in The Cigna Group by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 81,006 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $26,840,000 after purchasing an additional 2,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft purchased a new stake in The Cigna Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,773,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other The Cigna Group news, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.29, for a total transaction of $191,740.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,473,585.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Cigna Group Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE CI opened at $280.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.78, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.65. The Cigna Group has a one year low of $240.50 and a one year high of $340.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $261.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $280.42.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The health services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.23 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $46.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.43 billion. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 3.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that The Cigna Group will post 24.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th were paid a $1.23 dividend. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 6th. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is 22.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on CI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $348.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $375.00 to $365.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $367.00 to $293.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $370.00 to $356.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Cigna Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $330.86.

About The Cigna Group

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

